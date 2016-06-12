5 things to expect from electronic entertainment expo 2016

Los Angeles: E3 is at a crossroads. While the allure of the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo remains blockbuster console and PC games, virtual reality and mobile gaming will have a bigger presence at this year's game industry gathering. It'll kick off Sunday with briefings from Electronic Arts and Bethesda Softworks and continue through Thursday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. "There are 2,000 products that are going to be shown to consumers and 130 announcements that are going to be made next week about experiences and games that no one has seen before," said Michael Gallagher, president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association, which organizes E3. "There's tremendous momentum going into E3." The festivities will spill out onto nearby streets and venues in downtown Los Angeles with companies such as Electronic Arts, Microsoft and Sony hosting fan-centric events. The organizers of E3 are joining them for the first time with their own public event, E3 Live . Gallagher expects 20,000 fans to show up for game demonstrations and other revelry. Here's a look at other E3 prospects: 1. Second Wind As has become familiar practice at E3, a litany of sequels and prequels will be on hand at the convention, including several sophomore outings. They include the stealth adventure "Dishonored 2," mech-heavy shooter "Titanfall 2," superhero mash-up "Injustice 2," hacker tale "Watch Dogs 2" and sci-fi strategy game "Halo Wars 2." There will likely be many more franchise follow-ups unveiled at publishers' splashy press conferences Sunday and Monday. 2. New Reality Following the rocky launches of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive virtual reality systems earlier this year, the immersive medium will be on the mind