7 must have apps for commuters

But wait, we have a list of 7 smartphone apps that help you make good use of that time- whether you are in your car, train or walking to reach your destination in good spirits using very little of your mobile data.



SoundCloud



You can listen to music and audios for free on SoundCloud helping you kill boredom while commuting. With this in your phone, you can discover new and trending music you won’t find anywhere else and that too without ad interruptions. You can listen to your favorite tracks anytime, anywhere, with or without a network.



Here Maps



HERE Maps puts the world in your pocket and helps you find different ways to get around the city, all completely FREE! Drive, ride, or walk -- no matter where you are or where you're going, you have what you need to travel like a local. Download offline maps of any city, country and you don’t have to worry about using your precious data.



Inshorts



With Inshorts installed, you can skim through all the daily news updates without carrying the physical news paper that too even at locations that have poor network as this app uses very less data. This India’s highest rated news app curates daily news from sources around the world and summarizes them into just 60 words for easy and enhanced reading. All summarized articles contain only facts, no opinions, to help you stay informed with the right content.



Pocket



Using the Pocket app, you can save articles (and videos, and pretty much any type of content) in one place for easy reading on your commute. You can save content directly from your browser, emails, or from over 500 apps like Twitter, Flipboard, Pulse, and Zite. So while Evernote is a great app for long-term content storage, Pocket is perfect for bookmarking stuff to read later.



Evernote



Evernote is a cross-platform, freemium app designed for note taking, organizing, and archiving. It’s simply a modern workspace & digital assistant that’s developed to break the monotony of miscellaneous tasks. You can make notes, record and pin the pictures easily while you are commuting.



YouTube



On YouTube, find the hottest music videos to what’s trending in gaming, entertainment, news, and more. Subscribe to channels you love, share with friends, and watch on any device. The best part is you can watch all these videos on offline mode letting you get entertained while using almost no data.



Ola



When you commute frequently apps like Ola help you by providing you commute within few minutes. The Ola cabs app is the easiest and fastest way to book a cab or a taxi in your city. With a quick and smooth signup process, it won’t take you long while booking your first ride. If you’re lucky enough to get a referral code, sign up with the code to get your first ride free!



