apple reveals new iphone os, faster watch, tv functions, music

Critics often complain that Apple has relied too much on iPhone sales, but the company aimed to show just how far it has come in software and services at Monday's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). At the annual conference, the company showed off updates to Siri, a rebooted Apple Music, iOS 10 for iPhones and iPads, a new Mac operating system and more. Much of the event was spent on the new iOS, which will feature a host of updated applications including big changes to Photos and Messages. In fact, CEO Tim Cook called iOS 10 "the mother of all releases." The company also debuted a "completely redesigned" Apple Music, new capabilities for Apple TV, new applications for everything from breathing to coding, Siri upgrades and an Apple Pay that can be used via the Mac. Cook said Apple's App Store now has 2 million apps and 130 billion downloads, and the result has been $50 billion paid to developers.