 ﻿
n18
Menu
NEWS|Sci-Tech ﻿
   |
Articles
  • You are Here
  • news
  • sci-tech
  • elon musk has apparently worked out a superior alternative to red dragon flights to mars

    • Elon Musk has apparently worked out a superior alternative to Red Dragon flights to Mars

    by Sachin Haldankar last updated on July 20, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    About author

    Sachin Haldankar

    Sachin Haldankar

    Elon Musk Might have other plans for the Mars travel

    Elon Musk seems to have ditched plans to send a Dragon spacecraft to Mars. Musk confirmed that SpaceX will no longer attempt to use the Dragon spacecraft for propulsive crew landings, according to a report in SpaceNews. Musk cited the immense efforts needed to qualify the Dragon for crew landings as a reason for looking at a superior approach. The Dragon spacecraft will still have the thrusters, which were designed primarily as an emergency abort mechanism.

     

    The Dragon Spacecraft was meant too start off an ambitious plan by SpaceX for establishing a permanent human settlement on Mars. The Dragon spacecraft had been slotted for pathfinding missions to Mars, and was referred to as the Red Dragon after the colour of the planet. The first Red Dragon mission was planned for 2018, and the second one in 2020. The development means that these two missions have been shelved.

    Jeff Foust @jeff_foust

    A summary of Elon Musk’s luncheon talk, leading with plans to end development of Dragon propulsive landings. http://bit.ly/2ubb9Eo 

    Elon Musk  @elonmusk

    Plan is to do powered landings on Mars for sure, but with a vastly bigger ship

    2:45 AM - 20 Jul 2017
    Twitter Ads info and privacy

     

    Musk and SpaceX have apparently come up with a better and cheaper approach for propulsively landing spacecraft on Mars. The details of the revised Interplanetary Transport System may be presented at the International Astronautical Conference in Adelaide, Australia. The alternative system still uses propulsive landing, but apparently with a larger spacecraft. The revised infrastructure to make human life interplanetary is likely to use the  new raptor engines.

    Story was originally published on Tech2

    0 0
    Top Trends: Sonia Gandhi, Kolkata Knight Riders, Vijay Mallya, Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Facebook, Kangana Ranaut, Narendra Modi, Bombay High Court,

    Top Searches

    Sci-Tech

    Recently Added
    |
    LinkedIn's New

    from in.com

    LinkedIn's New "Lite" App Is Just 1MB In Size

    LinkedIn launched it's new app LinkedIn Lite for Android which is less than 1 MB in size and uses upto 80% less data than the conventional app

    Free Interactive Application Xender Launches New Version

    from in.com

    Free Interactive Application Xender Launches New Version

    Xender, a file transfer and sharing application, has announced the launch of its new version - with comprehensive functions and better user experience. Xender has maintained a leading position as the world’s fastest, most convenient mobile sharing tool at zero cost. Xender offers seamless transmission between Android, iPhone, Windows Mobile, Windows PC and Apple MAC system. Xender currently has 330 million cumulative global users, with over 110 million users from India alone. Over the next 3 years, Xender aims to achieve a global userbase of 800 million.

    Apple's AirPods for iPhone 7? Here's what you should actually spend Rs 15,000 on

    from firstpost

    Apple's AirPods for iPhone 7? Here's what you should actually spend Rs 15,000 on

    Spike Jonze's vision of future might be upon us sooner than expected, thanks to Apple.Having an advancedwireless device plugged into your ear which helps you to handle all your communications, listent...

    Apple launches iPhone 7: Here are some features we'd like to see... maybe

    from firstpost

    Apple launches iPhone 7: Here are some features we'd like to see... maybe

    Have you been saving your hard-earned money to go on that dream trip, or just enough to get you through a rainy day? Maybe you wanted to attend a music festival abroad or just the next Wimbledon?Well,...

    Google begins rollout of its video chat app Duo

    from firstpost

    Google begins rollout of its video chat app Duo

    Googles new video chat app Duo was announced alongside messaging app Allo at Google I/O earlier this year. While both the apps did hit the Play Store moments after the unveiling, they were only availa...

    ixigo becomes the Second Most Downloaded Train Information App in India

    from in.com

    ixigo becomes the Second Most Downloaded Train Information App in India

    Indian train information app reaches 9 million downloads.

    7 Must have apps for commuters

    from in.com

    7 Must have apps for commuters

    When you sit down to make a list of things you wish you could change, the long inconvenient and dreaded rush hour commute is probably going to top the list. But don’t you think commuting allows you to do a lot more than you can ever think of?- From updating yourself with daily news to watching your favorite videos and making important notes you can do it all. You may think doing all of this may drain your mobile data.