facebook pushes users to install moments app for synced photos

New Delhi: After making you download its Messenger, Facebook is now after your photos and wants you to download its lukewarm photo-sharing app Moments. The social networking giant has started warning people some of their photos will be deleted if they do not install the app. The move has managed to make Moments the top app on the Apple App Store. Users are being given the deadline of July 7 to either install Moments or download their synced albums before Facebook categorically starts deleting the album containing the synced photos, Tech Crunch notes. Angry users have taken to Twitter to make sense of Facebook's forced migration to its varied services. Recently, the company hinted at disabling the ability to use messaging on its mobile web app. Syncing photos was launched as an optional feature on iOS back in 2012, allowing users to automatically upload all the photos from their smartphone to a private album on Facebook. The idea was to offer users the ease of finding the photos later and sharing them with friends. Users must take note that not all photos will be deleted from their Facebook accounts but only those stored in the album called 'Synced' or 'Synced from Phone' on respective mobile and desktop versions.