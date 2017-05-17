free interactive application xender launches new version

Installation Size Reduced

The new version of Xender has been reduced to 4.5M which gets further compressed in the absence of Wifi. Sharing of Xender is now more rapid and convenient.



Interactive Management Made Convenient

Xender does not need a USB connection or PC software installation. It can be used to transfer files anywhere, anytime – from documents, music, pictures, to videos and apps or any other file types of unlimited file size. Xender also allows users to view, move or delete files received and even to make a backup copy whenever needed to clean the phone storage.



No Replacement Trouble

You can also switch mobile data like contacts, SMS, pictures, music, videos, games and any other files from your old phone to the new one in one simple step.



Friendly Design

Xender satisfies all operating needs with functions related to transfer of files: opening, installing, uninstalling, deleting, viewing etc.



Sliding Mass Map: Connect two mobile phones and browse photos at the same time. Smoothly share photos with just a slide

Search: Use the search function and search for any file

Hidden Files: Protect your privacy and hide anything from prying eyes