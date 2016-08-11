ixigo becomes the second most downloaded train information app in india

ixigo, India’s leading travel search marketplace, has become the country’s second most downloaded train information app afterIRCTC by exceeding 9 million downloads with 2 million monthly active users and 4 lakh daily users across 200+ towns in India. Available on the Google Play Store, the ixigo trains app is rated 4.3, with over 1 Lakh users rating it 4-5 stars.

ixigo’s train app has 1 million train PNRs added to it every month, over 2 lakh ratings and reviews of trains and stations, and records over 35 million user sessions and 225 million screen-views per month. The app covers all major trains in India, including superfast trains such as Shatabdi and Rajdhani as well as suburban and inter-city trains. Recently, the app has also added information on local trains and metro rail networks across the country. Apart from unique crowdsourced features such as live running status, coach position and platform numbers, ixigo trains also offers smart technology and data driven features such as a highly-accurate PNR prediction, station alarms, auto-magical PNR updates and much more. ixigo recently launched an app discovery platform in the trains app that lets brands reach out to train travellers contextually and helps them discover apps and deals relevant to them, with advertisers across e-commerce, hyperlocal services, online travel and food-delivery.



Speaking on the milestone ixigo CEO and Co-Founder, Aloke Bajpai said, “Train travellers have been an ignored market segment by the travel industry for long. At ixigo we spotted the opportunity to serve train travellers back in 2013 and with ixigo’s deep understanding of train users developed over the last 3 years and our use of technology and data to make their lives simpler, we have been able to establish ourselves as a clear market leader in this segment. Our rail app has also been recommended by Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai at the AndroidOne launch for its relevance for Indian travellers. With seamless integration of value-add services such as rail news, budget hotels, packages and cabs, we are committed to making train travel in India an enjoyable and hassle-free experience.”



The ixigo Trains app also allows its users to choose the option of booking intercity ride-sharing with BlaBlaCar if trains for a certain destination are unavailable or if tickets are on the waiting list. Users can also use ixigo to book cabs, with first-time riders getting Rs.150 off on Uber. The ixigo trains app will soon add regional language support to make it more convenient for users to explore the best travel options to suit their requirements. With this new milestone, ixigo has crossed 12 million app downloads across its suite of apps, without any significant marketing spends.