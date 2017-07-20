LinkedIn launched it's new app LinkedIn Lite for Android which is less than 1 MB in size and uses upto 80% less data than the conventional app
Dubbed as the social network for professionals, the 500 million member strong LinkedIn launched LinkedIn Lite in India on Thursday. LinkedIn Lite for Android takes up just 1 MB space on your phone and is designed to work on slower networks. On the face LinkedIn Lite looks like a graphic less version of the original app.
This goes to show LinkedIn's bullish strategy about user acquisition in emerging markets. The social network has 42 million users from India and is on the rise. LinkedIn Lite is specifically made for the entry level smartphones, a majority being used in developing markets.
LinkedIn launched the lite version of it's mobile web last year in September, once again in a bid to attract members from emerging market. The Lite web version was rolled out in India first and is working in 60 countries as of now.
Why India first? No, it's not only because India is a fastest growing technology savvy economy but also because India is BIG. India has over 300 million smartphone users and only a handful of them are flagships or high-end phones. A pared-down version of the app or website is one way to increase the confidence of the members on the product.
LinkedIn has no plans to create an iOS version of the Lite app and it makes sense and 97% of Smartphone users in India are on Android. There is always the lite mobile web version to work from on an iPhone.
Talking about the app, you get everything you need on it. You get the updates from your network, you can look for people or jobs, and you can also chat with other professionals. You probably won't miss the older version that much.
In case you were curious, the full version of the app is about 30 MB in size.
