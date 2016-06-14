microsoft teases future xbox that will support vr, 4k gaming

Los Angeles: Xbox One is shrinking in size and growing in power. Microsoft unveiled during its Monday media briefing at the Electronic Entertainment Expo a new, slimmer version of the video game console coming later this year and teased a more powerful one that's due in 2017. The company says the white Xbox One S is 40 per cent smaller than the original black Xbox One and will feature support for high-definition 4K video. Other changes include moving the USB ports to the front of the console, adding a built-in infrared blaster and eliminating the port for the motion-detecting Kinect camera system. Microsoft says the console will go on sale in August for $299 to $399 depending on the size of the hard drive. The company also detailed Project Scorpio, a more powerful Xbox One that will feature support for 4K gaming and virtual reality. The new console will feature six teraflops