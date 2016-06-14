oneplus 3 india price revealed ahead of global launch

In what appears to be a rare move, OnePlus has revealed the price of its next flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 3 - for the Indian market, hours before the global launch. According to a recent OnePlus ad in a national daily, the phone will be priced at Rs 27,999. It will come with a Qulacomm Snapdragon 820 chipset, 6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, 16 MP rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera. This means that the phone will come in one variant. The company, in the advertisement, has only disclosed key specifications. The rest of the details about the phone will be announced at the OnePlus 3 global event scheduled for June 14. The phone will be unveiled in India on June 15. The OnePlus 3 launch will bring about a major change in the way OnePlus products are sold. With the OnePlus 3, the company is officially saying goodbye to invites. OnePlus has clearly stated that unlike its other products, the OnePlus 3 will be available invite-free - right from the launch day.