phab2 pro: lenovo, google launch a first-of-its-kind smartphone

San Francisco: Lenovo unveiled the first consumer smartphone - Phab2 Pro - powered by Tango technology, a set of sensors and software from Google that senses and maps its surroundings to make a host smartphone augmented reality experiences possible. This Lenovo smartphone will be clever enough to grasp your physical surroundings - such as the room's size and the presence of other people - and potentially transform how we interact with e-commerce, education and gaming. Today's smartphones track location through GPS and cell towers, but that does little more than tell apps where you are. Tapping Google's 3-year-old Project Tango, the new Phab2 Pro phone will use software and sensors to track motions and map building interiors, including the location of doors and windows. That's a crucial step in the promising new frontier in "augmented reality," or the digital projection of lifelike images and data into a real-life environment. If Tango fulfills its promise, furniture shoppers will be able to use the Phab2 Pro to download digital models of couches, chairs and coffee tables to see how they would look in their actual living rooms. Kids studying the Mesozoic Era would be able to place a virtual Tyrannosaurus or Velociraptor in their home or classroom - and even take selfies with one. .embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } The technology would even know when to display information about an artist or a scene depicted in a painting as you stroll through a museum. Tango will be able to create internal maps of homes and offices on the fly. Google won't need to build a mapping database ahead of time, as it does with existing services like Google Maps and Street View. Nonetheless, Tango could raise fresh concerns about privacy if controls aren't stringent enough to prevent the on-the-fly maps from being shared with unauthorised apps or heisted by hackers. Lenovo says the Phab2 Pro will sell for $500 when it begins shipping in the US in August. The device is expected to be available throughout the world by mid-September, in advance of Apple's anticipated release of the iPhone 7. The Phab2 Pro features a 6.4-inch display screen and four cameras to help perform its wizardry. Lenovo boasts the phone's sensors can capture about 2,50,000 measurements per second. .embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } Despite all the fancy hardware, the key to the Tango phone's success is likely to hinge on the breadth of compelling apps that people find useful in their everyday lives. Google previously released experimental Tango devices designed for computer programmers, spurring them to build about 100 apps that should work with the Phab2 Pro. Both large and small tech companies are betting that augmented reality, or AR , will take off sooner than later. Microsoft has been selling a $3,000 prototype of its HoloLens AR headset. Others, such as Facebook's Oculus and Samsung, are out with virtual reality, or VR, devices. Google has one coming as well through its Daydream project. While AR tries to blend the artificial with your actual surroundings, VR immerses its users in a setting that's entirely fabricated. The AR and VR devices out so far invariably require users to wear a headset or glasses. In many cases, they also must be tethered to more powerful personal computers, restricting the ability to move around. None of that is necessary with the Phab2 Pro. Instead, you get an augmented look at your surroundings through the phone's screen. (With inputs from Associated Press)
from in.com
Free Interactive Application Xender Launches New Version
Xender, a file transfer and sharing application, has announced the launch of its new version - with comprehensive functions and better user experience. Xender has maintained a leading position as the world’s fastest, most convenient mobile sharing tool at zero cost. Xender offers seamless transmission between Android, iPhone, Windows Mobile, Windows PC and Apple MAC system. Xender currently has 330 million cumulative global users, with over 110 million users from India alone. Over the next 3 years, Xender aims to achieve a global userbase of 800 million.
from firstpost
Apple's AirPods for iPhone 7? Here's what you should actually spend Rs 15,000 on
Spike Jonze's vision of future might be upon us sooner than expected, thanks to Apple.Having an advancedwireless device plugged into your ear which helps you to handle all your communications, listent...
from firstpost
Apple launches iPhone 7: Here are some features we'd like to see... maybe
Have you been saving your hard-earned money to go on that dream trip, or just enough to get you through a rainy day? Maybe you wanted to attend a music festival abroad or just the next Wimbledon?Well,...
from firstpost
Google begins rollout of its video chat app Duo
Googles new video chat app Duo was announced alongside messaging app Allo at Google I/O earlier this year. While both the apps did hit the Play Store moments after the unveiling, they were only availa...
from in.com
ixigo becomes the Second Most Downloaded Train Information App in India
Indian train information app reaches 9 million downloads.
from in.com
7 Must have apps for commuters
When you sit down to make a list of things you wish you could change, the long inconvenient and dreaded rush hour commute is probably going to top the list. But don’t you think commuting allows you to do a lot more than you can ever think of?- From updating yourself with daily news to watching your favorite videos and making important notes you can do it all. You may think doing all of this may drain your mobile data.
from ibn
Yu Yunicorn Review: A Mix of Great Performance and Average Camera
The fiercely competitive budget smartphone market gets a new contender. Yu Televentures, a subsidiary of Micromax, recently launched its new flagship smartphone - the Yunicorn - in India. While the ph...