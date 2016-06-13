ready to fulfill apple's wish list on purchase commitment: iesa

New Delhi: Indian electronics industry is ready to fulfill components wish list of Apple for making iPhone in the country if the smart devices major provides purchase commitment to local firms, says industry body IESA. "If government says fall in line, industry associations are prepared to enter into agreement with Apple and say tell us what your wish list is, we will fulfill it in next 3, 6, 9 and 12 months," India Electronics & Semiconductor Association President M N Vidyashankar told PTI. Apple has submitted proposal for setting up single brand retail stores in the country but has sought exemption from the local sourcing norms as the US-based giant makes state-of-the-art and cutting edge technology products for which local sourcing is not possible. The Finance Ministry has rejected relaxing the 30 per cent domestic sourcing norms, as sought by iPhone and iPad maker as a pre-condition for bringing in FDI to set up single-brand retail stores in the country. However, the Ministry of Commerce has taken a line that the 30 per cent local sourcing requirement can be waived off for high-end technology products and will again try for exempting Apple from this norm. "If you make an exception to Apple, everybody will come and ask for similar differentiation. Such kind of request will only multiply. Any kind of dilution will adversely affect us," Vidyashankar said. He said that industry associations have met all concerned ministries at high level in Finance, Commerce, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotions and Communications & IT. "Industry bodies have expressed their views that there should be no dilution on this," Vidyashankar said. He, however, said that Apple entry in India is very important for industry and country. "Their coming is very important for us. If we can say we are supplying to Apple, all the leading players will fall in line. With China saying that they are supplying to Apple, the credibility touches sky high. We need to be almost equal to that kind of dispensation but there should be no dilution," he said. He said that industry can cater to need of Apple if business is assured from the iPhone maker. "If someone is heading an organisation who has 200 companies and now these 200 companies are given an order with assurance that components will be sourced from them for next three years. It can be easily done ...that's what we are looking at," Vidyashankar said. When asked that India still does not has electronic chip manufacturing plant which is a very key component for making smartphones, Vidyashankar said that industry can start with some percentage and then ramp up. "We need not start with semiconductors. There are hundreds of item where we can satisfy. Out of over 2,000 item required in an iPhone, we can start with 200. Starting from packaging, PCBs, battery to what not but as I said it will take sometime," Vidyashankar said. He added that even in Indian automobile sector not 100 per cent of vehicles are made in the country and same is the case with China. "Even in China, they also source components from various locations," Vidyashankar said. Apple's products are made Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn in China. Foxconn has set up its manufacturing unit in India but it is engaged in making mobile phones of mostly China-based companies here.
from in.com
Free Interactive Application Xender Launches New Version
Xender, a file transfer and sharing application, has announced the launch of its new version - with comprehensive functions and better user experience. Xender has maintained a leading position as the world’s fastest, most convenient mobile sharing tool at zero cost. Xender offers seamless transmission between Android, iPhone, Windows Mobile, Windows PC and Apple MAC system. Xender currently has 330 million cumulative global users, with over 110 million users from India alone. Over the next 3 years, Xender aims to achieve a global userbase of 800 million.
from firstpost
Apple's AirPods for iPhone 7? Here's what you should actually spend Rs 15,000 on
Spike Jonze's vision of future might be upon us sooner than expected, thanks to Apple.Having an advancedwireless device plugged into your ear which helps you to handle all your communications, listent...
from firstpost
Apple launches iPhone 7: Here are some features we'd like to see... maybe
Have you been saving your hard-earned money to go on that dream trip, or just enough to get you through a rainy day? Maybe you wanted to attend a music festival abroad or just the next Wimbledon?Well,...
from firstpost
Google begins rollout of its video chat app Duo
Googles new video chat app Duo was announced alongside messaging app Allo at Google I/O earlier this year. While both the apps did hit the Play Store moments after the unveiling, they were only availa...
from in.com
ixigo becomes the Second Most Downloaded Train Information App in India
Indian train information app reaches 9 million downloads.
from in.com
7 Must have apps for commuters
When you sit down to make a list of things you wish you could change, the long inconvenient and dreaded rush hour commute is probably going to top the list. But don’t you think commuting allows you to do a lot more than you can ever think of?- From updating yourself with daily news to watching your favorite videos and making important notes you can do it all. You may think doing all of this may drain your mobile data.
from ibn
Yu Yunicorn Review: A Mix of Great Performance and Average Camera
The fiercely competitive budget smartphone market gets a new contender. Yu Televentures, a subsidiary of Micromax, recently launched its new flagship smartphone - the Yunicorn - in India. While the ph...