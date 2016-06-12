whatsapp now lets you quote messages in group chats

New Delhi: Bringing another element from our wishlist to the masses, WhatsApp has finally introduced a new feature that makes replying in groups relatively easier. In group conversations when multiple users are exchanging messages, it is difficult to particularly trace back that one message directed at you and send a specific reply without losing out on the track of ongoing conversation. In order to make it easier to reply, WhatsApp has introduced a new 'quote' feature, which is similar to replying to emails, that lets you mark any message in a group conversation to quote and specifically send a reply to the intended user. To quote any message, simply tap and hold on the message and hit reply. The response will be sent as a quoted reply. One can even tap on the quoted part of the message to scroll up to the original message. The latest version of the app, version 2.16.6 for iOS and version 2.16.95 for Android, has the feature.