Padmavati trailer is out and while Deepika and Ranveer Singh are right on cue, Shahid Kapoor not so much
Bollywood

Padmavati trailer is out and while Deepika and Ranveer Singh are right on cue, Shahid Kapoor not so much
Amitabh on birthday: News of celebration for my 75th incorrect
Bollywood

Amitabh on birthday: News of celebration for my 75th incorrect
Shah Rukh Khan back on TV: Let's talk about TED baby
Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan back on TV: Let's talk about TED baby
U-17 World Cup: Nothing to lose and plenty to learn for India
Football

U-17 World Cup: Nothing to lose and plenty to learn for India
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tie the knot
Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tie the knot
From a wrestler to a singer, Here's Zaira Wasim's journey
Bollywood

From a wrestler to a singer, Here's Zaira Wasim's journey
Trending

FeaturedNews

Elon Musk: We can rebuild Puerto Rico’s power supply
Tech

Balloons By Google To Help Revive Puerto Rico’s Cell Network
Fast And Furious: ​The longest running franchise gets a spin-off
Entertainment

Fast And Furious: ​The longest running franchise gets a spin-off
Deepika Padukone joins PeeCee on THR's top 10 list
Bollywood

Deepika Padukone joins PeeCee on THR's top 10 list
Elon Musk: We can rebuild Puerto Rico’s power supply
Tech

Elon Musk: We can rebuild Puerto Rico’s power supply
A spin off on the Big Bang Theory a bright idea?
Entertainment

A spin off on the Big Bang Theory a bright idea?

More onAstro

Cancer 22nd June to 22nd July

Today, there is a strong possibility that you may face unexpected job changes...

Read More

FeaturedVideos

Time for your best friend to party at Pet Fed 2017
Lifestyle

Time for your best friend to party at Pet Fed 2017

FeaturedPhotos

Malaika Arora Khan and sister Amrita flags off a store in Juhu
Uncategorized

Malaika Arora Khan and sister Amrita flags off a...
Entertainment

SRK and family head back from Alibaug post...
SRK and family head back from Alibaug post Gauri's birthday
Deepika Padukone looks ethereal as she walks for Gauri and Nainika
Fashion

Deepika Padukone looks ethereal as she walks for...
Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor sports all black, papped...
Kareena Kapoor sports all black, papped outside gym
Aditya Roy Kapur looks happy with his current partner-in-crime
Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur looks happy with his current...
Bollywood

Varun Dhawan, Alia and Ambanis snapped post...
Varun Dhawan, Alia and Ambanis snapped post dinner in Bandra

Watchlive tv