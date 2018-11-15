Mickey Mouse: The inspiration behind the Walt Disney character found in Japan

Disney’s iconic cartoon character Mickey Mouse was created 90 years back, but rules all our hearts even today. So much so that if we close our eyes and take a ride back to our childhood, Mickey is everywhere we turn. Many would be aware of the basics of the famous mouse, like his first original name Mortimer, but we bet you didn’t know this fact about Mickey.

The inspiration behind the iconic character was recently found in Japan. The Hollywood Reporter states that a 1928 cartoon Neck n neck, designed by Walt Disney, has been found in Japan. The cartoon features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a character which is said to have been the inspiration behind Mickey Mouse. The cartoon was dug up by anime historian Yasushi Watanabe, who purchased it when he was in high school 70 years ago but did not realise its significance back then.

It was when he read Oswald the Lucky Rabbit: The Search for the Lost Disney Cartoons by David Bossert, he released its value. Bossert is a long-time animator at Disney who published the book in 2017. "As I've been a Disney fan for many years, I'm happy that I was able to play a role," Watanabe told the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

The character of Oswald was created back in 1927 which went on to become one of the primary reasons behind the success of Walt Disney Studio. But in 1928, Disney lost control of the character following a contractual rift with the producer of the show, Charles Mintz. Walt then decided to come up with the idea of Mickey Mouse.