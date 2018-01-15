Meet Volvo’s launches new smart SUV, the XC40

Swedish car maker Volvo is all set to launch their new SUV XC40 at the global market. The car will reach Indian shores in the latter half of 2018. It is going to be the smallest and most affordable of the XC series, costing somewhere between Rs 30-40 lakhs. This is Volvo’s first-ever compact crossover and will compete with Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

The XC40 is the third installment in the XC series after the XC90 and XC60. It looks identical to its concept version, the Volvo 40.1. On the exterior, the car’s bold face is emphasized by the large family grill and the signature Volvo 'Thor Hammer' LED headlamps. The contrast between the roof and the body adds to the sportiness of the car. It looks like a younger, smarter version of its siblings, the XC90 and XC60.

It offers a clutter-free cabin and is built with many smart and useful storage compartments. The doors, for example, have been designed to hold an average-sized laptop, a tablet and a few bottles. Volva has moved the speakers from the doors and developed the world’s first, air-ventilated dashboard-mounted subwoofer. The dashboard offers a three-spoke steering wheel with a portrait-oriented Sensus center infotainment 9-inch screen, which has now become Volvo’s signature feature. Due to its tall and wide body, the VC40 offers plenty of passenger space. The boot space capacity is 460-litres and can go up to 1360-litres with the split seats folded down.

Presently, the XC40 is available in petrol T5 and diesel D4 engines. Both engines are four-cylindered turbocharged units mated to 8-speed Aisin automatics. The diesel engine delivers 190PS at 4000rpm and 400Nm of peak torque between 1750 and 2500rpm. Volvo claims that the D4 can do a 0 to 100kmph time of 7.9 seconds. The petrol variant has a total power output of 247PS available at 5500rpm. Peak torque is 350Nm from 1800rpm going up to 4800rpm.

The car is expected to hit the Indian markets in August, 2018.