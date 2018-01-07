New Maruti Suzuki Swift RS 2018 to launch in India at Auto Expo 2018

The Maruti Suzuki Swift RS 2018 is one of the most awaited cars at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo this year. It is also expected to be one of the biggest launches at the event as well. The Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 comes in many variants internationally, and one of them is the Swift RS. The Swift RS has been on the Indian roads before, and the RS badge added just aesthetics updates. But this time, the RS badge would indicate performance elevation as well, along with the aesthetic changes. This was also seen on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS.

The Swift is based on Suzuki’s new Heartect platform and the chassis of the hatchback is claimed to be lighter and harder than before. The new Suzuki Swift is 10mm shorter than the older car, but the wheelbase has gone up by 20mm. Considering that the older model was infamous for its crammed rear kneeroom, this increase in wheelbase could be a boon.

As far as the looks of the car is concerned, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a set of freshly designed headlamps that come with LED daytime running lights (DRLs) along with a new bumper and grille design. The back gets a new bumper and tail lamps, it also gets the LED-touch. The side profile of the car remains similar to the current generation Swift.

The car is available in the international market with two engine options - a 1.0-litre Booster Jet engine that concentrates on performance and a 1.2-litre Dual Jet engine. 1.3-litre diesel engine which can get the SHVS mild-hybrid offering which concentrates on providing high fuel economy is also available.

Though, with the launch of Dzire Maruti Suzuki has proved that they don’t need the SHVS engine in small cars for better fuel economy. The Dzire gives the industry leading mileage of 28.4Km/l. As Swift will get the same 1.3-litre engine, the mileage will not be less than 28 KM/l. But, given the sporty nature of the Swift, the mileage will be less than the Dzire.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 4.78 lakh – Rs 8 lakh in the Indian market.