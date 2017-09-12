Dyutiman Basu June 20 2019, 2.39 pm June 20 2019, 2.39 pm

They have been teasing us for a while now but Mercedes-AMG has finally taken the wraps off its most anticipated car this year — the F1-powered Project One Hypercar.

The concept car made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show when the company came up with a demo version set to hit production next year at an estimated cost of €2.275 million ($2.72 million)

The total system output of the Project One will be over 1000 horse power. More than 670 of the horse power will be coming from a single-turbo. A 1.6-liter V6 driving the rear wheels and around 320 from two electric motors at the front axle.

Each front wheel will have its own electric motor, but the internal combustion engine gets two electric motors.

This drivetrain is a development of the dominant unit used in Lewis Hamilton’s F1 car, but AMG lowered the V6’s redline significantly for added durability and so it could run on pump gas.

The performance figures for the Project One reveals a top speed of 350 mph and a sub-6.0-second 0-124 mph run.

The Project One uses a carbon fiber monocoque. Moreover, the engine and transmission are stressed members of the chassis. The rear suspension is bolted directly to the engine and gearbox, rather than receiving their own subframe.

AMG uses a multilink suspension design both at the front and rear, with pushrod adjustable coilovers.

The car will also have an automatically extending front splitter, vents on the front-wheel arches, and of course, that giant rear wing. There’s also a huge rear diffuser with a centrally mounted exhaust pipe.