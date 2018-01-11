The fastest SUV on the earth can be yours for Rs 3 crores

If you’ve got Rs 3 crores to spare and are a fan of beastly automobiles, then you take home a Lamborghini Urus. The car has hit the Indian market a month after its global release. Lamborghini claims that the Urus will provide a supercar-like performance while still functioning like an SUV. The Urus will join the Huracan and Aventador in catalogue of Lamborghini cars released in India.

The Urus’ 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine boasts an engine displacement of 3,996cc. With a max power of 650hp at 6000rpm and max torque of 850Nm at 2250-4500rpm, the car also comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The turbo V8 motor propels the 2.2 tone Urus to a maximum speed of 305km/h. It can reach from 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds and 0-200km/h in 12.8 seconds, making it the fastest SUV in production.

To stop this mammoth machine, it comes with front brakes that are 440mm in diameter, which is the largest on any production car and rear brakes that are 370mm in diameter. The brakes are made of carbon ceramic, with the front featuring aluminum 10 piston brake calipers and floating 6 piston brake calipers in the rear.

This fuel tank of this beast can contain 75 litres of fuel and goes up to 85 litre when on reserve. The Urus can run for 100 kms in 12.7 litres of fuel. With the cylinder deactivation technique, it deactivated half of the fuel tank when driving in urban areas, therefore, saving on fuel.

An interesting feature of the Urus is the modes one can chose to drive with - Strada, Sports, Ursa, Neve, Terra and Sabbia for off-road conditions. If nothing fits, there’s a fully customisable ‘Ego’ mode.

The interiors of the Urus is in typical Lamborghini style – Y shaped dashboard with hexagonal elements, three TFT screens, fighter jet-like start button. Lamborghini offers custamisation in terms of the colour and material of the interior.