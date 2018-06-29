A look at the richest Engineers in the world

Earlier, every parent dreamt to see their children as doctors or engineers. Many kids fail to live up to their parent’s dream while some end up making them proud. Engineering is a tough, but it pays really well. Here’s a list of the richest engineers around the world.

Mukesh Ambani ($40.9 Billion)

A chemical engineer by profession, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person of India. The owner of Reliance Industries, reached the apex level of business and his companies are now expanding the boundaries and making their presence felt in the global market.

Larry Page($48 Billion)

An Engineer with a Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Michigan, USA, Larry is widely known as the co-founder of the Google.

David Koch($48 Billion)

The Executive Vice President of Koch Industries, David Koch is a synthetic designer. Apart from a businessman, political activist, philanthropist, he is a Chemical Engineer. He joined his family business Koch Industries, second largest private company inUS.

Michael Bloomberg ($47.8 Billion)

The seventh richest person inUSAandthe 10th richest person in world, Michael is an engineer, politician, author, businessman, lawmaker, and humanitarian. He has a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Johns Hopkins University.

Mark Zuckerberg ($74 Billion)

Everyone knows Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook is an engineer. He is ranked as one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the world.

Bill Gates ($90 Billion)

The founder of Microsoft, Bill gates, an Engineer is the second wealthiest person in the world.

Jeff Bezos ($93 Billion)

An electrical and computer engineer by profession, Jeff is the founder of the globally renowned online shopping firm Amazon. Jeff is a graduate with a Bachelor’s of Science with specialization in Electrical Designing and Software Engineering.

Charles Koch ($47.8 Billion)

CEO and Chairman of Koch Industries, Charles is a Bachelor of Science in General Engineering, Masters of Science in Nuclear Engineering. He is also an MS in Chemical Engineering.

Sergey Brin ($47 Billion)

The co-founder of Google is a Computer Engineer. The current President of Google also holds a degree in Bachelor of Science from the Department of Computer Science.

It might give us nerds, but engineering pays really well.