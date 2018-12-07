Mukesh and Nita Ambani seek Udaipur’s blessings through ‘Anna Seva’ before daughter Isha’s wedding

As the Ambanis gear up for Isha Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with Ajay and Swati Piramal, and the future couple flew to Udaipur to seek blessings for a blissful future. As a gesture of gratitude and respect, the family has commenced a special Anna Seva programme. As part of it, as many as 5100 people, a majority of them being the specially abled, will be fed thrice a day, every day, from 7th to 10th December. At Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur, the Ambanis and Piramals were seen participating in the noble cause, serving and interacting with the less fortunate.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal also have their pre-wedding ceremonies scheduled on 8th and 9th December, which will coincide with the Anna Seva. During the pre-wedding celebration, a Swadesh Bazaar will be set up, showcasing 108 local art and craft forms from all corners of India. Craftsmen, who have been keeping their craft alive for centuries and passing the legacy for generations, will be present at the curated exhibition as well.

At the Swadesh Bazaar, one can get their hands on traditional textiles and weaves such as rich Kanjeevaram, exclusive Patola, intricate Chikankari and fine Bandhani. If you are fond of traditional painting forms and of how folktales and legends come alive through strokes of a brush, you can choose from authentic Gond, Madhubani, Phad, Warli and Thangka paintings, to name a few. Potters and sculptures from all across the country will make it to the Bazaar as well! With this, artisans will be exposed to the most eloquent handicraft and local arts.

Reliance Foundation has been contributing to the revival and conservation of traditional arts for a long time now. In the near future, it aims to broaden its arena of functioning and support Indian craftsmen and indigenous crafts on a broader scale.