Amit Bhatia’s son gets cricket lessons from God himself

If you’re Amit Bhatia’s son, you have access to some of the best training the world has to offer – right in your own backyard. The son-in-law of Lakshmi Mittal and a co-owner of Queens Park Rangers played host to the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and his son, Arjun Tendulkar. An Instagram post shared by Bhatia, shows the top grade training his son Armaan received when the Little Master arrived.

The video shows the right-handed Armaan perfecting his stance, as Sachin helps him adjust his grip on his bat. Getting instructed from a man who devoted over 20 years of his life to cricket, and became one of the world’s greatest batsmen of all time, is something we all dreamt of. Little Armaan probably has no idea about the genius he is practicing with.

On the other end of the pitch – or garden – is Arjun Tendulkar, getting ready to provide Armaan with some hands-on training. Arjun was in England recently selling radios and training himself to find a spot in the team India.

Meanwhile, commenters warned the young businessman to lookout for broken windows – something every family with a cricket-crazy kid knows of. It can’t get better than being trained by God himself, does it?