image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Anand Mahindra, his wife and a lingerie store: A story that will leave you in splits!

Business

Anand Mahindra, his wife and a lingerie store: A story that will leave you in splits!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 24 2018, 2.31 pm
back
Anand MahindrabostonbusinessLingerie StoreTwitter
nextPet lovers rejoice as Elon Musk mulls ‘dog mode’ in Teslas
ALSO READ

Anand Mahindra slams a newspaper over countless ads

There’s a Mahindra tractor in PUBG, but Anand Mahindra had no idea!

M&M’s Pawan Goenka got a salary hike and it's more than Anand Mahindra’s!