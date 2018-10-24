Anand Mahindra, his wife and a lingerie store: A story that will leave you in splits!

We may know Anand Mahindra as the chairman of Mahindra Group, but let us tell you that he is just as ordinary as any other man when with his wife. Known for his supreme business skills, Anand’s latest tweet on the micro-blogging site will leave you in splits. Also, if you happen to be a married man, Anand’s funny tale might just make you walk down the memory lane.

Not THIS long 😋 But my wife & I were once shopping at the Natick Mall near Boston&I was waiting patiently for her on a bench outside a lingerie store. 2 Indian tourists recognised me&said hello.I desperately explained that I was with my wife¬ a voyeur looking into the store! https://t.co/tMD1ZNfNx3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 24, 2018

It so happened that the Mumbai-based business conglomerate was on a shopping spree with his wife in Boston during one of his trips. As per his tweet, the businessman was made to wait outside a lingerie store by his wife who got engrossed in shopping. But then, two Indian tourists recognised Mister Mahindra and greeted him with a hello.

An embarrassed Anand felt it important to explain the tourists as to why he was waiting outside a lingerie store. The businessman emphasised to the tourists that he was not a voguer looking into the store rather, he was waiting for his wife. LOL!

Oh they were very nice. Took a selfie and even mailed it to me... https://t.co/DfoU0wACmb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 24, 2018

Well, a Twitter user also pointed out that he should thank the tourists for not clicking snaps from the spot and send it to the media. Anand was quick enough to reply with a reaction on how a photo-session did take place.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest update.