Anand Mahindra slams a newspaper over countless ads

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has been pretty vocal about his thoughts on Twitter and this time was no different. His topic of debate this time was advertisements in newspapers. We know for a fact that a good amount of space in any newspaper is occupied by an ad and this very reason prompted the man to slam a particular newspaper with a tweet.

He states that it’s only after wading through ten pages of ads, he managed to reach the cover page for his daily scoop. He suggests that they could atleast keep real news on the cover page and then follow it with the required set of ads. He makes sense!

Otherwise, the Chairman of Mahindra Group was recently in news as he replaced the sub 4 meter Mahindra TUV300 and earned delivery of a 9-seater version of the TUV3000 that’s called TUV300 Plus. Anand Mahindra said, "She finally arrived..My TUV 300 Plus. My chaps had kept me waiting…But it was worth the wait; they gave me this special steel-grey metallic paint. Yes, I had to give up my TUV 300 Green Monster, but now I have this beauty and I’ve named her the Grey Ghost.."

Mahindra has time and again added the company’s cars to his garage and is happy doing so!