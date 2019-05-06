Anand Mahindra trolled for his 'It’s never about money' tweet

Nikita Thakkar May 06 2019, 5.19 pm May 06 2019, 5.19 pm

Netizens spare no one, even if you are a billionaire. Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra group, is the latest target of trolls. It so happened that he posted a tweet to motivate his followers on Monday and it didn't go down well. Mr Mahindra is quite active on social media and has almost 6.9 million followers on Twitter. In his post, he cited a sher (poem) that read, "Paise jitne katthe kar lo, ji bhar ke moti, Yaad itna zaroor rakhna ki kafan pe jeb nahin hoti." It translates to "earn money as much as you want but remember, in the end, shroud doesn't have a pocket'. He ended the tweet by saying, "It’s never about money... it’s always about meaning..."

Well, a billionaire talking about money does call for attention. While some of the netizens lauded him for being so thoughtful, people had a good laugh too.

Some dug out the irony of this poem coming from a rich man. Some asked him to give his share of money to the needy while some trolled him saying only a wealthy man can say'it's never about money'.

Check out Anand Mahindra's tweet below:

Paise jitne katthe kar lo, ji bhar ke moti, Yaad itna zaroor rakhna ki kafan pe jeb nahin hoti Another favourite sher of mine... It’s good to remind myself on a Monday..It’s never about money...it’s always about meaning... — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2019

Here's some of the funny reaction his tweet received:

ek karod de do mujhe fir — 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) May 6, 2019

Ek Ameer aadmi ne paise ko lekar ek thoughtfull baat kya bol diya...aa gaye sare Bhikhmange paise donate karwane😀😀 Mahindra is already doing great work for nation.providing jobs to millions.jab tak is desh me log ameer logo se nafrat karna nahi chhodenge.kuchh ho nahi paayega. — Sanjeev upadhyay (@SanjeevUpadhy13) May 6, 2019

Sir subah subah Twitter p gyan dena asaan h.. Tech m employees se pucho jinke saalo saal se appraisal nahi huye — Miel Arora (@MielArora) May 6, 2019

Well if you have more than enough. Why don't you provide me some.. I don't have even enough — डेफनिट -सरदार खान की औलाद (@sar_castic_boi) May 6, 2019

Well, that’s too much for a Monday morning. Nevertheless, the lines are beautiful and motivating. s, motivates people via social media. Earlier, Anand Mahindra had taken to Twitter to urge people to vote. Showing off his inked finger, he wrote “The dominant emotion in my mind is one of gratitude. It’s a privilege to have been born & lived in a democratic nation. Not everyone on this planet enjoys that freedom. Please do vote today. You will be exercising your right, but also expressing your gratitude...”.

Check out his tweet below:

The dominant emotion in my mind is one of gratitude. It’s a privilege to have been born & lived in a democratic nation. Not everyone on this planet enjoys that freedom. Please do vote today. You will be exercising your right, but also expressing your gratitude... pic.twitter.com/eo0myopccA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2019

He later defended his post.

Maine nahin likha...Yeh Kaafi mashhoor sher hai..It’s just one of my favourites. https://t.co/C61plUlffz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2019

Keep up with it Mr Mahindra. It is motivating.