  2. Business
Anand Mahindra trolled for his 'It’s never about money' tweet

Business

Anand Mahindra trolled for his 'It’s never about money' tweet

Anand Mahindra's Monday morning just got ruined, thanks to trolls.

back
Anand MahindraTwitter
nextNess Wadia Row: Wadia Group releases statement, says jail sentence will not impact him

within