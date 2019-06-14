Antara Kashyap June 14 2019, 3.54 pm June 14 2019, 3.54 pm

The Chairperson of Indian Space Research Organisation K Sivan on Thursday made a huge announcement on Thursday. The scientist declared that India is planning to launch its own space station. This project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission. K Sivan said that this will enable more humans to go to space when executed. The ISRO chief also declared that India will not join the International Space Station (ISS). Reacting to the news, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, known for his interesting take on various matters, made an Epic filmy reference and we couldn't have LOLed more!

The Chairman of the Mahindra group took to Twitter and made a very funny reference by quoting the song Hum Tum from the 1973 film Bobby starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. He wrote "We’ll finally have our own space movies. 1st up: A ‘Bobby’ remake. ‘Hum Tum, ek space station me bund ho..’ " This goes on to prove even the biggest names on India's business industry feels the necessity for one good space movie produced by India. It is also a great step for ISRO and when executed it will be a commendable step in making India one of influential power in the world.

Check out the hilarious tweet:

We’ll finally have our own space movies. 1st up: A ‘Bobby’ remake. ‘Hum Tum, ek space station me bund ho..’ 😊 https://t.co/qHbQVxS0PS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 14, 2019