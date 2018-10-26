Apple CEO Tim Cook on being gay: I'm proud of it and it's God's greatest gift to me

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook became the first CEO of a major company to come out as gay, on October 30, 2014. Though his sexual orientation has been widely rumoured, Cook had remained tight-lipped about it until now. He recently got candid about the same in an interview, in which he said that he was ‘proud’ of his identity as well as his decision.

"I'm very proud of it," he was quoted as saying to Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday in an exclusive interview for her programme on CNN International and PBS. He added that being gay is ‘God’s greatest gift’ to him.

He further went on to say that his decision to come out in the open came after receiving letters from children who were ‘going through being bullied, being pushed out of their homes, very close to suicide’.

“My strong view is that everyone should be treated with respect... I was public because I started to receive stories from kids who read online that I was gay,” he said.

He also said that he realised he was being ‘selfish’ by keeping mum about his identity when he could help people by opening up.

“I needed to do something for them,” he continued. He wanted to demonstrate to gay children that they ‘can be gay and still go on and do some big jobs in life."

“I learned what it was like to be a minority,” he told CNN. “The feeling of being in a minority gives you a level of empathy for other people who are not in the majority.”

Furthermore, he mentioned that prejudicial comments have also made him a tougher person.

"That turns out to be pretty beneficial from this role as well,” he said.