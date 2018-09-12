Arun Jaitley throws light on Vijay Mallya’s BIG BLUFF about an alleged meeting

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has refuted claims made by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya that stated he had met him before leaving the country to settle financial dues. He calls the claims as ‘factually false’. In a series of tweets, he has called out to the liquor baron for spreading false information about a meeting that took place two years back.
Earlier today, the former Kingfisher Airline boss was questioned by reporters if he was “tipped off” to leave the country, to which he replied, “I left because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. I met the finance minister before I left, repeated my offer to settle with the banks. That is the truth.”
This irked the Finance Minister who took it upon himself to lend clarity on his statement and refuted his claims which makes us believe that this is a new bluff from Mr Mallya. The current status on his extradition, from the UK to India, states that the ruling over his involvement in a multi-crore fraud case will happen on December 10. A London court has set the date for the verdict.
"The prosecution has argued their case. It's now for judges to decide," Vijay Mallya told reporters outside the court.