Arun Jaitley throws light on Vijay Mallya’s BIG BLUFF about an alleged meeting

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has refuted claims made by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya that stated he had met him before leaving the country to settle financial dues. He calls the claims as ‘factually false’. In a series of tweets, he has called out to the liquor baron for spreading false information about a meeting that took place two years back.

Since he was a Member of Rajya Sabha and he occasionally attended the House, he misused that privilege on one occasion, having been fully briefed about his earlier “bluff offers”, I curtly told him “there was no point talking to me and he must make offers to his bankers.” — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) September 12, 2018

I did not even receive the papers that he was holding in his hand. Besides this one sentence exchange where he misused his privilege as a RS Member to further his commercial interest as a bank debtor, there is no question of my having ever given him an appointment to meet me. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) September 12, 2018

Earlier today, the former Kingfisher Airline boss was questioned by reporters if he was “tipped off” to leave the country, to which he replied, “I left because I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. I met the finance minister before I left, repeated my offer to settle with the banks. That is the truth.”

This irked the Finance Minister who took it upon himself to lend clarity on his statement and refuted his claims which makes us believe that this is a new bluff from Mr Mallya. The current status on his extradition, from the UK to India, states that the ruling over his involvement in a multi-crore fraud case will happen on December 10. A London court has set the date for the verdict.

"The prosecution has argued their case. It's now for judges to decide," Vijay Mallya told reporters outside the court.​