image
Tuesday, November 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bill Gates grabs a ‘jar of poop’ to promote sanitation

Business

Bill Gates grabs a ‘jar of poop’ to promote sanitation

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 06 2018, 4.25 pm
back
Bill GatesbusinessBusinessmannewsOthersanitation
nextIsha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding: Here's a glimpse of the beautiful invite
ALSO READ

Bill Gates lauds The Condom King for his efforts in Thailand

Bill Gates the farmer: Billed millions for farmland

Bill Gates: Donald Trump is an open minded person