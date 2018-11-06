Bill Gates grabs a ‘jar of poop’ to promote sanitation

Bill Gates, whose hands are usually full of money, this time around had something really surprising grabbed up. One of the world’s richest men and an active philanthropist, Gates just grabbed a jar of poop! Yep, you heard that right! It came as a shocker on Tuesday when at the forum discussing the future of the toilet in Beijing, the founder of Microsoft posed with a jar of human waste.

The act was in favour of an issue faced by many developing countries. Gates made the ‘jar of poop’ attempt to draw the focus on the need of toilets in many countries. "In places without sanitation you have got way more than that," Bill Gates said, pointing to the faeces inside the transparent jar resting on a table.

"And that's what kids, when they are out playing, are being exposed to all the time, and that's why we connect this not just with the quality of life, but with disease and death and with malnutrition," he further told attendees.

For the uninitiated, the multi-billionaire has used a good part of his moolah to provide clean and comfortable sanitation facilities to various cities that lack this basic amenity. "When you think of things that are basically right up there with health and enough to eat, you think that having a reasonable toilet certainly belongs on that list," Gates added.