Bill Gates lauds The Condom King for his efforts in Thailand

In what can be called a moving tribute by philanthropist, author and the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates wrote a tribute for the man hailed as Condom King aka Mechai Viravaidya who saved Thailand from the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Bill Gates took to Twitter and shared details about the Condom King’s work.

In his home country, “The Condom King” doesn’t need an introduction. Mechai Viravaidya’s extraordinary life and work in global health has helped improve the lives of millions of people in Thailand. https://t.co/eAZJc4L490 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) October 25, 2018

Mechai Viravaidya, a social activist from Thailand is attributed with endorsing the use of condoms and encouraging responsible family planning in the country. Affectionately known as Mr Condom or The Condom King in his country, Mr Viravaidya's efforts at AIDS awareness helped Thailand become one of the first countries in the world to achieve a decline in HIV infections.

Bill Gates also took to Instagram and shared a post to speak about Mechai Viravaidya's incredible accomplishment to help his country and its people. "In a country where most people were uneasy discussing sex, Mechai Viravaidya pushed the conversation out into the open," writes Mr Gates in his Instagram post, sharing four pictures of Mr Viravaidya while praising his efforts.

Such is the impact of his teachings that when people in Thailand want a condom, they don't call it a condom. Instead, they refer to it by the name of the man who taught them the importance of using one - they ask for a ‘Mechai.’ Have a look at the video shared by Gates in tribute of Mechai Viravaidya.