Britain confirms Nirav Modi’s presence in UK, CBI to move extradition request

India may be closing in on a crucial loan defaulter. British authorities on Monday informed the Central Bureau of Investigation that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi is in UK. The CBI has sent an extradition request for Modi through the Ministry of External Affairs.

A CBI official stated that Modi’s presence was confirmed by the UK authorities in the country via a mail on Sunday, on the basis of the diffusion notice issued against him to the Interpol by the probe agency. For the unaware, a diffusion notice is an international alert that notifies the law enforcement about another country looking to arrest a specific person from their country.

In July, a Red Corner Notice was issued against Nirav Modi and others to probe in the PNB scam, but Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi refused to return to India. Choksi was last traced to Antigua where he has been granted a citizenship, even as Nirav Modi’s location is still untraceable.

According to the Interpol, Modi had traveled to six different countries on a passport which was revoked by the Ministry of External Affairs. Some media reports ascertained his presence to be in the United Kingdom, but there was no official confirmation about the same. Nirav Modi fled from the country in January this year, weeks before the multi-crore PNB scam was uncovered in February. Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused for Rs 13000 crore defraud in the PNB scam.