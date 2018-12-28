MeToo: The world of business wasn't spared as these men turned predators

2018 was the year of shocking revelations as the #MeToo wave hit India like a tsunami. Prominent names from industries like politics, entertainment, sports and business were shamed for their predatory antics. Some defended themselves vehemently while others decided to step down from their power positions. In the end, what mattered the most was the fact that women who remained silent for years finally gathered enough courage to speak up. Let's have a look at some of the prominent businessmen in India and abroad who found their names out in the open as predators and sexual assaulters.

Flipkart's founder and former group chief recently resigned from his chair following an investigation that was an outcome of a sexual assault allegation that reportedly took place a few years ago. "In late July... an allegation came to us. It was a claim of sexual assault against Binny," a source earlier told Reuters, adding that the accuser happens to be a former Flipkart employee who was not with the company while filing the complaint. While the investigation couldn't authenticate the allegation, there was reportedly a lack of transparency from Binny's end.

Roy Price, an Amazon Studios' Executive, reportedly stepped down after Isa Hacket, the executive producer of Amazon original - The Man in the High Castle - accused him of sexual misconduct. Price, who also worked on the same show, was suspended from the company and was suspended on October 13th. Incidentally, Hacket's first complaint against Price was in 2015 but no action was taken.

#3 Ken Friedman

Ken Friedman, popularly referred to as the 'power restauranter' and the proprietor of NYC's West Village restaurant, The Spotted Pig, has a can of horrifying allegations against him. These included forced kissing, groping in public and physical assaults among others. After years of refusing to speak up or move on from the traumatic workplace, chefs Gabrielle Hamilton and Ashley Merriman decided to leave the restaurants. They also indicated that they weren't the only ones.

#4 Suhel Seth

The popular columnist and marketing expert, who happens to be the managing partner of a consultancy firm - Counselage India, was named in the #MeToo movement as the wave of revelations hit India. Model Diandra Soares and journalist Mandakini Gahlot, among others, came forward to share how Seth harassed them. However, he chose to remain mum over the whole controversy.

#5 Ross Levinsohn

Ross Levinsohn, the former publisher of Los Angeles Times, was sued in two different cases of sexual harassment. After being sent on unpaid leave after the complaints surfaced, Levinsohn decided to step down. However, he was deemed innocent by an investigation and later joined a leading American publishing company, Tronc, as the CEO.