Does Jeff Bezos' divorce have to do with an affair?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ announcement of divorce from author MacKenzie Bezos was a shocker to many. The couple, who have been married for 25-years, decided to dissolve their marriage and part ways. In a shocking development within 48 hours of their announcement, it has come to light that Jeff’s affair with a TV show host is responsible for the couple’s divorce. It has been reported that the Amazon billionaire has been secretly having a relationship with Lauren Sanchez, a former TV anchor and ex-wife of Patrick Whitesell, a Hollywood talent mogul.

54-year-old Jeff took to Twitter to inform the world about the couple’s decision to call off their marriage. "We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends. We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. f we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Thought the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain, cherished friends, Jeff and Mackenzie."

Reportedly, post her split with Patrick Whitesell, 49-year old Lauren Sanchez started seeing Jeff. The two have known each other for quite some time and were introduced by Patrick himself. It is being speculated that Lauren became closer to Jeff after she separated from Whitesell. Whereas Jeff, through his tweet, had revealed that he and his wife have been going through a trial separation.

The news of the Bezos divorce came to light as they released a joint statement on Twitter. Jeff and Mackenzie got married when he was vice president of a hedge fund. The two met when Mackenzie came for a job interview at the company.