image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Does Jeff Bezos' divorce have to do with an affair?

Business

Does Jeff Bezos' divorce have to do with an affair?

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   January 10 2019, 8.18 pm
back
businesshollywoodJeff BezosMacKenzie BezosPatrick Whitesell
nextJeff Bezos: Here are the exotic rides of the world's richest man!
ALSO READ

Year Ender 2018: Top businessmen who made headlines

Jeff Bezos: One day, Amazon will go bankrupt

Amazon honcho Jeff Bezos credits his success to this genius Sri Lankan friend