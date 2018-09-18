Business Elon Musk and SpaceX unveils the first private passenger to the Moon Debanu Das September 18 2018, 5.38 pm September 18 2018, 5.38 pm

The Elon Musk led SpaceX just revealed the first private passenger who will be flying around the moon. The 42-year-old Yusaku Maezawa is a billionaire from Japan and a fashion tycoon, per BBC. "I choose to go to the Moon," he was quoted as saying. The excited passenger will be lifting off on the Big Falcon Rocket, a contraption that Musk had unveiled back in 2016.

The mission is planned to launch on 2023 and it will be the first moon landing by humans since NASA’s Apollo 17 landed in 1972. Musk had previously hinted on Twitter that the passenger would be a resident of Japan. While it is not clear how much Maezawa paid for the trip to the moon, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic reportedly take tourists up to the International Space Station for about $35 million – that should give you an idea.

I choose to go to the moon, with Artists. #dearMoon https://t.co/ivMypEcWBZ — Yusaku Maezawa 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) September 18, 2018

Yusaku will be bringing 8 (brave) artists & cultural figures with him on the journey around the moon! https://t.co/PCU23HYTa9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 18, 2018

Earlier Maezawa was in the news when he bought a painting worth $110.5 million, by the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat while at an auction in New York. “This is very meaningful. I thought long and hard about this, and at the same time I thought about how I can give back to the world,” Maezawa was quoted as saying by WIRED.