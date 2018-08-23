Elon Musk signs out of Instagram and here's the reason

It was on Tuesday morning that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Instagram account suddenly vanished. It left everyone wondering as to why he deleted his account from the picture sharing site. Well, Musk took to Twitter to give an explanation on why he chose to do this. A Twiterrati quizzed him over the reason behind his sudden exit from Instagram and Elon gave his justification in two different tweets.

Instagram is so thirsty, yet gives you Death by Water — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2018

Didn’t “like” it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2018

He tried to pick the philosophical route to give out his justification but later he came out clear that he did not like the platform. The philosophical answer of Musk seems to be inspired by T.S. Eliot's Death by Water, one of the section of The Waste Land. It was earlier in the day when he had tweeted the Wikipedia page of Eliot’s poetry.

Read Eliot’s notes on The Waste Land https://t.co/2SSsHiJmiO pic.twitter.com/uToAi4kBi1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2018

Well, we cannot ignore that Musk’s account was deactivated after rapper Azealia Banks posted a series of messages about Musk on her Instagram account. In the messages, she had demanded that the billionaire returns her phone. The rapper had also threatened to call the police.

When Business Insider contacted Banks for further details, she replied, "It's a f---ing mess I want my phone and I want to go home.” According to the rapper, her lawyer took away her phone on Musk’s lawyer’s instruction. She added, "I'm like in tears right now. This has nothing to do with me."

Well, Musk’s spokesperson has something else to say. The spokesperson stated, "Elon doesn't know Azealia Banks. He doesn't have her phone and neither do his lawyers."