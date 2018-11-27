Elon Musk wants to move to Mars, considers it as a challenge

SpaceX’s founder and CEO Elon Musk said that there’s a ’70 percent’ chance of him personally traveling to Mars. In an interview with Axios, Musk confirmed that his company has "recently made a number of breakthroughs that I am just really fired up about." However, he did not mention what those developments were.

During the course of the interview, Musk put more attention on his dream of colonizing the red planet. "I'm talking about moving there," Musk said.

Musk had recently spoken about his desire to fly in space. Back in September, he said that he might join the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa for a trip around the moon that is scheduled for 2023. Back then, SpaceX announced that Maezawa was the first person to sign up with the company for the private flight. Musk had said that he was ‘not sure’ about when he’d go.

SpaceX’s plans on transporting humans to Mars depending on the development of Starship, a huge rocket which will be the size of a 32 story building and can carry several people. The construction of Starship is important for Musk’s hopes of creating a permanent settlement on Mars.

When asked why he’d want to go to Mars, Musk replied, "People die on Everest all the time. They like doing it for the challenge."