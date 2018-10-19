Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg faces a complaint from an Indian court

A Uttar Pradesh court registered a complaint against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and three others. The petitioner charged them for making use of national symbols and the letterheads of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media platform without asking for permission. The Chief Judicial Magistrate Anand Prakash Singh set November 12 as the date of hearing, reports India.com.

The other three named in the complaint include Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan. The report added that the petitioner claimed that Facebook has an application which lets them use certain national symbols without asking for permission.

The petitioner submitted a collection of screenshots to prove his point, demanding that the accused be punished as he feels they were using cheap publicity and earning a lot of money. “This has hurt my sentiments and has hurt national pride,” the petitioner was quoted as saying by media reports.

Reports say that Facebook is employing a task force to put an end to abuse of its platform. The social media giant came under the intense scrutiny of late after many alleged that it was being misused by Russia-linked operatives during the 2016 presidential elections.​