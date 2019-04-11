image
  2. Business
Anand Mahindra, Black hole, Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar, Business,

Business

Vada in a big bowl of sambar! Anand Mahindra gives the black hole a desi twist

Black hole has been one of the top trending topics around the world in the last few days.

back
Amitabh BachchanAnand MahindraBlack HolebusinessShoojit Sircar
nextQuickies 2nd April 2019 - T-Series vs Pewdiepie, 2011 World Cup Memories, and More...

within