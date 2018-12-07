Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women 2018: Priyanka Chopra, Roshni Nadar Malhotra make it to the list

Forbes recently published its list of 100 Most Powerful Women and many popular celebrities found a place in it. HCL head Roshni Nadar Malhotra, founder of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have been named in the list which is topped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The list also includes global actor Priyanka Chopra, who is one of the four Indians that made it on the list. The Forbes list describes the actor as “Arguably the most successful Bollywood actor to cross over to Hollywood."

Coming to Merkel, 2018 marks her eighth consecutive year and 13 times in total in the 15 years of the list she has topped. Mazumdar-Shaw, who founded the country's largest biopharmaceutical firm in 1978, is placed at the 60th position. Chairperson and Managing Director of HT Media, Bhartia, is ranked in the 88th position. Chopra, on the other hand, grabbed the 94th spot. The actor made her Hollywood break with 2017’s Baywatch and with ABC’s Quantico. She also became the first Indian actor to lead a drama series on American television. She also has her own production company in the name of Purple Pebble Pictures and has invested into dating app Bumble and Holberton School for software engineering.

Oprah Winfrey, popstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift, Serena Williams, Sheryl Sandberg, Christine Lagarde, among others, have made it to the list as well.