Gautam Singhania is indeed the real complete man!

Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, Gautam Singhania, has a fabulous mind when it comes to business. But do you know what else he is good at? Well, he's on top of his game when it comes to being an adventure junkie. Scroll through his Instagram profile and you get to know the other side of Mr Singhania. The latest post to catch our attention though is that of his stunts in the desert.

A few videos shared by him on Instagram see him performing some death-defining stunts using Twin Turbo Sand Rail. Defying speed, Gautam Singhania can be seen pulling off something called a wheelie, in layman’s language, with his Turbo twin.

Now that's some hell of an adventure, isn't it? Gautam Singhania definitely likes to live life on the edge. From sky-diving to fly-boarding, he has done it all. We are sure if he were not a businessman, he would have definitely been a adventure sportsman.

It isn't all fun and games though. His company, Raymond is looking forward to launch Made to Measure in the US in partnership with a big retailer. In his recent interview, he was asked about the progress of his company in the next three years and he was quoted as saying, "I am hoping for a double-digit growth in the segment."

The complete man indeed.