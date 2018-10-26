Google fires 48 sex offenders, Sundar Pichai warns of ‘serious consequences’

With more and more sexual predators being accused and unmasked every day, Google Inc has taken up drastic measures against offenders. The company’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, said on October 25 that Google has fired 48 employees for sexual harassment over the course of two years. Reports said that Pichai had sent an email to all of Google’s employees following a story published on New York Times.

The NYT report had mentioned that Google had in fact, protected three senior executives from allegations of sexual misconduct and had even offered them payouts. According to Reuters, the email mentioned that out of the 48 people booted out, 13 were from the senior management or were part of more senior posts.

The publication added that the email mentioned that employees could make use of internal tools to report any cases of inappropriate behaviour of any staff, anonymously. The email was signed by Eileen Naughton, Google’s Vice President of People Operations.

“We are committed to ensuring that Google is a workplace where you can feel safe to do your best work, and where there are serious consequences for anyone who behaves inappropriately,” read the email. "We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action," it added.

The email also said that the company updated their policy and requires all the vice presidents and senior vice presidents to reveal any relationship with a co-worker, irrespective of their line of reporting.