Halloween 2018: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet are the stuff of legends

Halloween vibes are strong and that calls for people to dress up like monsters and other scary creatures. While many go for witches, wizards, and ghouls, comic characters aren’t uncommon either. Some even consider it the perfect time to cosplay. Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, however, are too cool for that.

The Microsoft supremo shared a picture of himself along with his best buddy Warren, a fellow billionaire. While Gates dressed up as King Arthur, Warren went for Merlin’s look. Gates had that look of royalty on him with a crown and cape and Warren looked delighted with his huge wig that covered the better part of his torso.

For the unaware, Merlin is a fictional wizard who featured in Arthurian legends and medieval Welsh poems. His name was derived from the name of the legendary Welsh bard, Myrddin Wyllt. King Arthur, on the other hand, was British leader of legend, who led the British defence against Saxon invaders, as per medieval history. Details on Arthur’s story have been contended by historians as many of his stories are based on folklore, causing his historical existence to be disputed.