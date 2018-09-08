High flyer: Tesla’s Elon Musk smokes some greens at this interview

An interview with the CEO of a company as big as Tesla calls for a nicely suited-booted man talking about statistics. But here’s Elon Musk, proving us wrong! Recently, he gave an interview to comedian Joe Rogan and more than his statements in the interview, there’s something else that has become the talk of the town. During the interview, Rogan offered him a joint which was said to be a combination of tobacco and marijuana and Musk was gladly up for a drag. Well, the drug is legal in California.

In the interview, he cleared that he doesn’t regularly consume marijuana. He went on to say that the drug is like coffee, however it works in reverse. The Tesla CEO believes that the drug gets in the way of his productivity.

View this post on Instagram Time to party with Elon. http://joerogan.live A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan) on Sep 6, 2018 at 9:29pm PDT

Well, it was not just about the marijuana, Musk also showed off one of his flamethrowers from The Boring Company.

This was Musk’s first appearance in a public forum after he surprised the financial world last month with his short-lived effort to take Tesla private. Well, thanks to this interview, reportedly Tesla’s stock was down by 5% as of Friday morning.

Musk has been a surprise package all this while and we wonder what’s next coming from him!