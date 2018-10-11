Indra Nooyi: PepsiCo’s former CEO’s Dil Mangey More

Indra Nooyi stepped down as PepsiCo's CEO on October 2, 2018. She was the CEO of the company for 12 years. However, she will be the Chairman until early 2019. Recently, Indra was honoured with Game Changer of the Year Award by Asia Society. According to a report in Business Today, Indra during an interaction revealed that she use to work for 18-20 hours a day.

She said, "When I stepped down, I thought that it was going to be tough. For 40 years, I have done nothing but wake up at 4 am and figured out how to rush to work and work 18-20 hours a day."

"I am still a PepsiCo at heart but I am learning to step aside and realise that there is life beyond PepsiCo," Indra added.

The former CEO of PepsiCo plans to pursue several extra-curricular activities. She said, "I am told I need to go to sleep school to learn how to sleep. Learning how to sleep 6, 8 or 10 hours, play Tennis, I don't know how it's going to be but I know it is going to be fun.”

When she was asked if she would like to join US President Donald Trump's cabinet, Nooyi said, "Me and politics don't mix at all. I am too outspoken, I am not diplomatic. I don't even know what diplomacy is. I would cause a third World War. Don't do it.”