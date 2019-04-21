Industrialist Harsh Goenka binges on food curated by renowned Chef Heston Blumenthal

Nikita Thakkar April 21 2019, 3.15 pm April 21 2019, 3.15 pm

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is one of the most active businessmen on Twitter. When he is not discussing business and happening around the globe, food seems to be Mr Goenka's favourite subject to talk about. Recently he took to social media to share some food for thought. With a few pictures, Harsh Goenka praised Chef Heston Blumenthal, the owner of the renowned restaurant The Fat Duck, for his excellence and culinary skills.

In one of the pictures, we can see Harsh Goenka posing with Heston Blumenthal while other pictures are that of food. Looks like Mr Goenka had a good weekend binging on some mouth-watering dishes as he wrote, "Heston Blumenthal of #FatDuck, is one of the finest chefs in the world. He is considered a culinary alchemist for his innovative style of cuisine." Check out his post below:

Heston was in India to be a part of F&B (Food and Beverage) programme Masters of Marriott organised by Marriott India. The ticket for this programme is said to have been sold for a whopping Rs 20, 000. As per reports, Heston curated a five-course meal and presented it to the elites of India during this programme, one of them being Harsh Goenka.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, Harsh Goenka's favourite subject to discuss on social media is food, here are some of his tweets proving us right. Must say he has a very good sense of humour.

2 lawyers went to a classy restaurant and ordered 2 coffees and then took out sandwiches from their respective briefcases to eat.

Waitress: Sorry, you can’t eat your own food here. Its against

the rules.

The lawyers quietly exchanged their sandwiches & continued their meals ! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 16, 2019

We use tables to keep food off the floor, tablecloths to keep food off the table, place mats to keep food off the tablecloth, and plates to keep food off of the place mats.

Now to find a way how to keep my mouth off the food ! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 26, 2018

Harsh Goenka is the chairman of RPG group since 1988 and holds the 78position in the list of Richest Indian as per Forbes.