Is Elon Musk the true face behind BoredElonMusk?

On Friday, the Tesla CEO Elon Musk jokingly stated that he had purchased and later deleted the popular online video game, Fortnight saying that it “had to been done.” The tweet contained an image that seemed to be like an edited screenshot of a MarketWatch article.

In return, Fortnight’s official Twitter TWTR account replied by poking fun that it’s going to take a decade for Musk’s SpaceX to build its first base on Mars. Musk replied saying that “Reality is hard.” The particular tweet by Musk also got trolled by an account called BoredElonMusk with the comment “Stay in your lane bro”.

Stay in your lane bro. https://t.co/Qm5wHDzQFN — Bored Elon Musk (@BoredElonMusk) October 19, 2018

Well, well that’s not a usual troll account, but a special one as it belongs to the man himself. Replying to the tweet he let everyone know that BoredElonMusk is his secret troll account. He further added that he obviously wouldn’t let someone get away by using his name all this while.

Would I really let someone get away with using my name all this time? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2018

Speaking of Fortnight, it is an online video game which was first released in the year 2017 and can be played on several devices that include Windows computers, Android and Apple mobile devices, the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4.