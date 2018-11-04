Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding: Here's a glimpse of the beautiful invite

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, is tying the knot with Ajay and Swati Piramal's son Anand on December 12 in Mumbai. The families have already begun the celebrations. The Ambanis have offered the first invitation card at the Siddhivinayak temple and just a day later, they announced the wedding details in a statement. For all those who were waiting to have a sneak-peek into the lavish wedding invite, here’s providing you with a glimpse.

The beautiful wedding invite comprises of two boxes that contain four small golden cases, one of which has a picture of Gayatri Maa, while the details of the remaining are yet unknown. Each one of the golden cases is beautifully ornamented with flowers of varying colours on the top.

The statement released by the family on October 30 says that ‘the ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture’ and ‘during the weekend prior to the wedding, the Ambani and Piramal families will host their friends and family in Udaipur, where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities.'

The beautiful couple, Isha and Anand celebrated their engagement in Italy’s Lake Como in September which saw the who’s who of B-Town and business circuits in attendance.