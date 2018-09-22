Jack Ma's death wish is a dream

Jack Ma is a man to be reckoned with. The teacher who began with humble beginnings is one of the richest man in China currently. He isn’t just the owner of Alibaba, he’s the man credited to bring and expanding the internet in a highly censored China. Buzz around his retirement was just getting louder when Ma announced on this birthday on September 10 that he’s ready to pass the baton on the younger generation. It isn’t however just a plain vanilla retirement. In fact, it’s the perfect retirement plan.

“I would rather die on the beach than in my executive office at Alibaba,” Jack Ma said at the concluding session of the Summer Davos Forum in China's Tianjin city. That sounds like a dream plan for a man worth nearly $40 billion dollars.

"At the age of 54, I am a bit old in the internet industry, but quite young for many other sectors," he added. He even went on to say that taking a step back would actually be a step forward for him and the company.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Ma has a personal fortune of $39.9 billion and figured at 19th position. He announced the Alibaba’s CEO Daniel Zhang as the successor to his $420 billion e-commerce giant.