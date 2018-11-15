Jawa motorcycles and the films they starred in way back when

The iconic Jawa is back and some of the bike enthusiasts in India have perhaps already booked their test ride. The many auto magazines will now work hard towards getting you an extensive review of the product that has been relaunched by Mahindra after it's exit in the late 80s while bloggers will scramble to get you the first glimpse, comparisons etc with the classic Enfield and many other bikes in its segment. This copy here though looks at the huge influence that the bike. from what was once Czechoslovakia, had on the Indian film industry. While there's no denying that the Enfield got the most iconic song in Sholay, Jawa too managed entire films that had the bike in a leading role.

Naa Ninna Mareyalare starring the Kannada superstar Rajkumar was a silver jubilee success at the box office directed by Vijay and produced by N Veeraswamy the film revolved around the life of a biker and Jawa was his bike of choice.

While Sai Paranjpye was riding the wave of parallel cinema in Indian cinema, her protagonists were riding a Jawa right into the hearts of the fans with Chashme Baddoor in 1981. The rom-com will remain iconic for many things. Not only was the Farooq Sheikh-Deepti Naval chemistry completely sizzling, but the use of the motorbike at almost every stage of the film without really making it look like product placement was also absolutely brilliant.

The bike has now returned in three variants, two of which are up for the sale. The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two were both launched in Mumbai on Thursday. And while you have probably read about specifications and prices already if you are a biker yourself, we would suggest you pay these two films a visit as well. You are most welcome to tell us about movies you can remember too. Happy riding!