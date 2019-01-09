Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and world’s richest man, splits with author wife Mackenzie

Jeff Bezos, 54, founder of one of the most popular shopping sites – Amazon - and also the world’s wealthiest man has announced separation from wife, MacKenzie. Amazon’s CEO took to his Twitter account and disclosed a joint statement on January 9, 2019. The two of them are getting divorced after twenty-five years of marriage and they are parents to four kids. In his post, Bezos wrote that the couple has decided on a divorce after a long period of trial separation.

He also mentioned that they will continue to remain friends post the separation. He further expressed his gratitude for all the days that the couple spent together. Jeff and MacKenzie will continue to remain business partners in their ventures. He ended his statement by saying, "Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends." The couple had met in the early 90s, while working at a New York-based hedge fund, D.E.Shaw, and got married on September 4, 1993.

According to Forbes’2018 rich list, Bezos estimated net worth is a whopping $137 bn. MacKenzie, on the other hand, is a novelist. Her first novel, The Testing of Luther Albright (2005) won her the American Book Award.